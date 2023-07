LAS VEGAS — Before UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu and center Duke Clemens take the Pac-12 Media Day main stage later in the day, the players met with the local beat writers for a separate 20-minute media session at Resorts World.

They discussed the passing of former defensive coordinator Bill McGovern and plans to honor his memory, their impressions of summer transfer arrivals such as offensive linemen Khadere Kounta (Old Dominion) and Jake Wiley (Colorado), the Bruins’ sixth-place projection in the preseason media poll, and much more.