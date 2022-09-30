Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
UCLA receiver commit Grant Gray shined Thursday night as his team from Norco High School dominated Vista Murrieta in a big matchup in the Inland Empire. The four-star prospect caught 10 passes for close to 150 yards receiving plus three receiving touchdowns.
Gray had another long touchdown called back because of a penalty on one of his teammates. The 69-28 victory moved Norco to 4-2 on the season.
Bruin Blitz was in attendance for Gray's game on Thursday, and below you can watch clips from his big performance.
