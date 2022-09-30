UCLA receiver commit Grant Gray shined Thursday night as his team from Norco High School dominated Vista Murrieta in a big matchup in the Inland Empire. The four-star prospect caught 10 passes for close to 150 yards receiving plus three receiving touchdowns.

Gray had another long touchdown called back because of a penalty on one of his teammates. The 69-28 victory moved Norco to 4-2 on the season.

Bruin Blitz was in attendance for Gray's game on Thursday, and below you can watch clips from his big performance.

*

*