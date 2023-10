UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau and tight end Moliki Matavao met with reporters after Tuesday’s practice to look ahead to the 18th-ranked Bruins’ weekend matchup at No. 15 Oregon State.

Plus, Muasau went into the improvements of a defense that ranks in the top 10 in a number of statistical categories.

Matavao, meanwhile, is coming off a big week collectively for the tight ends.