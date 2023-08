UCLA inside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo and edge rusher Carl Jones Jr. met with reporters after Tuesday’s practice to discuss the defense past the midway point of fall camp.

Jones Jr., a Bakersfield, Calif. native, also gave his impressions on fellow Bakersfield product and freshman Grant Buckey.

Oladejo, a transfer from Cal, gave his thoughts on the Bruins’ lack of full contact and how that compares to what he did previously.