ago football Edit

WATCH: Linebackers Ale Kaho, Femi Oladejo after first practice in full pads

UCLA inside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo addresses the media after Wednesday morning’s practice at the Wasserman Football Center practice fields.
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

After Wednesday morning’s practice, the first in full pads and sixth overall in fall camp, UCLA linebackers Ale Kaho and Oluwafemi Oladejo met with the media to discuss how things are progressing.

Kaho, named earlier in the day to the watch list for college football comeback player of the year, touched on the mental roadblocks of working his way back from a foot injury that ended his 2023 season after just one game. Plus, his relationship with former teammate and past winner of the award, Laiatu Latu, and the motivation derived from watching him make his own comeback.

Oladejo, meanwhile, explained his transition to learning defensive end in addition to his primary inside linebacker duties and some of the new transfers added to the defense.

Watch the full media sessions below:

