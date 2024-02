Despite losing star freshman guard Sebastian Mack to an ejection early in the game Sunday -- after a flagrant-2 foul when he threw a forearm/elbow to the neck of Utah star Branden Carlson -- UCLA looked like it was primed to close out a big win over the Utes when Dylan Andrews knocked down a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds left.

But Carlson rose up to snag a rebound on Deivon Smith's last-second layup and tossed in the game-winning basket with 0.2 seconds left to send the Utes to a 70-69 win inside in Pauley Pavilion.

Afterward, Bruins coach Mick Cronin and guards Lazar Stefanovic and Will McClendon discussed the tough loss and Mack's ejection.

Watch those interviews here: