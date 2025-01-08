WATCH: Mick Cronin critical of Bruins following loss to No. 24 Michigan

No. 22 UCLA dropped to 2-2 in Big Ten play Tuesday night following their second straight loss after being upended by No. 24 Michigan at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins allowed the Wolverines to shoot a blistering 61.5% from the field in the 94-75 loss leading to head coach Mick Cronin having some strong words for his players and coaching staff.

Additionally, Bruins Eric Dailey Jr. and Tyler Bilodeau provided their insight on the loss to the Wolverines.