Published Mar 11, 2025
WATCH: Mick Cronin, Lazar Stefanovic & Tyler Bilodeau talk Big Ten tourney
Staff
BruinBlitz.com
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

UCLA enters the week as the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament this week and will not have to take the floor until Friday to face either Wisconsin, Northwestern or Minnesota.

In the days leading up to the tournament, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin is concerning himself with preparing his group to try and earn a spot in Sunday's championship game. Tuesday he spoke with reporters about what needs to be important for his group in the coming days as UCLA prepares for the postseason.

Meanwhile, players Lazar Stefanovic and Tyler Bilodeau spoke with the media about their thoughts on the weekend ahead in Indianapolis.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

All video provided courtesy of UCLA Athletics.