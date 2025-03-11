WATCH: Mick Cronin, Lazar Stefanovic & Tyler Bilodeau talk Big Ten tourney

UCLA enters the week as the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament this week and will not have to take the floor until Friday to face either Wisconsin, Northwestern or Minnesota.

In the days leading up to the tournament, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin is concerning himself with preparing his group to try and earn a spot in Sunday's championship game. Tuesday he spoke with reporters about what needs to be important for his group in the coming days as UCLA prepares for the postseason.

Meanwhile, players Lazar Stefanovic and Tyler Bilodeau spoke with the media about their thoughts on the weekend ahead in Indianapolis.