WATCH: Mick Cronin, players after UCLA hammers Iowa, 94-70

The UCLA men’s basketball team got back to its defensive principles Friday in a 94-70 win over Iowa at Pauley Pavilion to snap a four-game losing streak.

Afterward, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said it was an “excellent win” for a team that put its recent struggles in the past.

Cronin applauded the fans who showed up to the first game since wildfires began ravaging the Los Angeles area last Tuesday, as well as his players’ first-half effort en route to building a 57-24 halftime lead.

Players William Kyle III, Skyy Clark and Eric Dailey Jr. were glad to get back in the win column thanks in part to a shift in mindset.

Watch the full postgame press conference below: