Still reeling from a loss three days ago to the crosstown rival, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin met with reporters before practice Tuesday to reflect on the small handful of positives before turning his attention to this week’s trip to face the Washington schools.

Among the bright spots was freshman center Aday Mara, whose body language has not regressed in a sporadic reserve role.

“His fight is better,” Cronin told reporters of the strides in Mara’s development.

While the team is still in contention for a top-four seed and first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament, Cronin said he is not paying attention to the standings with four regular-season games remaining.

Watch the full media session below (courtesy of UCLA Athletics: