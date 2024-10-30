WATCH: Mick Cronin, Skyy Clark and Tyler Bilodeau recap UCLA's exhibition

in other news
WATCH: UCLA players look ahead to road environment at Nebraska
Bruins right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio and inside linebacker Kain Medrano met with the media after Monday’s practice.
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster looks ahead to Nebraska
Find out what he had to say about his relationships with some notable members of the Cornhuskers’ staff, and more.
Lucien Holland recaps unofficial visit, latest interactions with UCLA
The 2025 Inglewood (Calif.) edge rusher and Boise State commit updated Bruin Blitz late Sunday on his continued pursuit.
Men’s basketball season preview: UCLA upgrades defensively on the wing
The Bruins now have the ability to apply more pressure up the floor with some versatile additions.
UCLA QB Ethan Garbers looks to maintain energy, ‘consistency’ in idle week
A look back at the fifth-year senior’s most recent performance and how watching from the sideline helped.
As many fans around Los Angeles had their eyes glued to TVs watching the Dodgers clinch the World Series title over the New York Yankees, Mick Cronin had the task of getting his team to the finish line of the preseason Wednesday night.
The Bruins hosted Cal State L.A. in an exhibition matchup at Pauley Pavilion, and the end result was a 100-64 victory for UCLA in its final live preparation before the start of the regular season next week.
After the game, Cronin plus guard Skyy Clark and forward Tyler Bilodeau provided their thoughts on the exhibition victory and the final days of work before the games count starting next Monday.
Press conference video recorded by BruinBlitz.com staff writer Tracy McDannald.
