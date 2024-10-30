WATCH: Mick Cronin, Skyy Clark and Tyler Bilodeau recap UCLA's exhibition

As many fans around Los Angeles had their eyes glued to TVs watching the Dodgers clinch the World Series title over the New York Yankees, Mick Cronin had the task of getting his team to the finish line of the preseason Wednesday night.

The Bruins hosted Cal State L.A. in an exhibition matchup at Pauley Pavilion, and the end result was a 100-64 victory for UCLA in its final live preparation before the start of the regular season next week.

After the game, Cronin plus guard Skyy Clark and forward Tyler Bilodeau provided their thoughts on the exhibition victory and the final days of work before the games count starting next Monday.