WATCH: UCLA players look ahead to road environment at Nebraska

WATCH: UCLA players look ahead to road environment at Nebraska

Bruins right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio and inside linebacker Kain Medrano met with the media after Monday’s practice.

 • Tracy McDannald
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster looks ahead to Nebraska

WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster looks ahead to Nebraska

Find out what he had to say about his relationships with some notable members of the Cornhuskers’ staff, and more.

 • Tracy McDannald
Lucien Holland recaps unofficial visit, latest interactions with UCLA

Lucien Holland recaps unofficial visit, latest interactions with UCLA

The 2025 Inglewood (Calif.) edge rusher and Boise State commit updated Bruin Blitz late Sunday on his continued pursuit.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
Men's basketball season preview: UCLA upgrades defensively on the wing

Men’s basketball season preview: UCLA upgrades defensively on the wing

The Bruins now have the ability to apply more pressure up the floor with some versatile additions.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald
UCLA QB Ethan Garbers looks to maintain energy, 'consistency' in idle week

UCLA QB Ethan Garbers looks to maintain energy, ‘consistency’ in idle week

A look back at the fifth-year senior’s most recent performance and how watching from the sideline helped.

Premium content
 • Tracy McDannald

Published Oct 30, 2024
WATCH: Mick Cronin, Skyy Clark and Tyler Bilodeau recap UCLA's exhibition
As many fans around Los Angeles had their eyes glued to TVs watching the Dodgers clinch the World Series title over the New York Yankees, Mick Cronin had the task of getting his team to the finish line of the preseason Wednesday night.

The Bruins hosted Cal State L.A. in an exhibition matchup at Pauley Pavilion, and the end result was a 100-64 victory for UCLA in its final live preparation before the start of the regular season next week.

After the game, Cronin plus guard Skyy Clark and forward Tyler Bilodeau provided their thoughts on the exhibition victory and the final days of work before the games count starting next Monday.

Press conference video recorded by BruinBlitz.com staff writer Tracy McDannald.

