WATCH: Mick Cronin, UCLA players look ahead to regular-season finale

The UCLA men’s basketball team will close the regular season Saturday against crosstown rival USC.

The Bruins will be facing a Trojans team in a five-way tie for seeds 11 through 15 in the upcoming Big Ten tournament.

Before Thursday’s practice, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, guard Kobe Johnson and wing Eric Dailey Jr. looked ahead to the contest and the stakes in play for what’s already an emotional meeting between rivals.

Plus, Johnson looks ahead to what will also be the final regular-season game of his collegiate career, Cronin touches on the conditioning of reserve center Aday Mara, and more.

