WATCH: Mick Cronin, UCLA players preview Cal State LA exhibition

UCLA is nearing the start of the regular season, but first the Bruins will take on Cal State LA in an exhibition at Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday night. Tuesday, head coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters about the matchup, what he’s looking to see from his team in its final tuneup before the regular season and more.

In addition to Cronin, Bruins players Trent Perry and Kobe Johnson also spoke with the media on Tuesday. Perry was previously set to play at USC, and he spoke about what it has been like to get his career going in Westwood and the adjustment to the college game.

Johnson was across town last year and is starting anew at UCLA. The veteran wing spoke with reporters about his new surroundings with the Bruins and the expectations for the upcoming season.