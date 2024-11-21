WATCH: Mick Cronin, UCLA players reflect on win over Idaho State

UCLA is now sitting at 4-1 after earning its third consecutive victory Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins trailed in Wednesday's contest for only 32 seconds as it controlled the game for most of the evening against Idaho State.

Sebastian Mack paced UCLA with 21 points in the game on a stellar night from the free-throw line as he finished the win with 15 makes on 16 attempts from the line. Newcomer Tyler Bilodeau continued to contribute in a big way Wednesday as he added 20 points and 4 rebounds in 30 minutes on the floor.

After the game, the two standout performers plus head coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters in the postgame press conference.