UCLA had a sluggish start but finished strong to defeat Saint Francis, 75-44, behind a career performance for sophomore big man Adem Bona.

Hear from Bona along with Bruins players Kenneth Nwuba and Lazar Stefanovic about the big night for the Bruins star plus how the team was able to shake off a slow start to pull away at Pauley Pavilion.

Bruins head coach Mick Cronin also met with reporters after the game to discuss his thoughts on UCLA’s performance on opening night.

See both full postgame media sessions below: