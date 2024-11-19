WATCH: Mick Cronin, UCLA players talk before Tuesday's practice

UCLA secured two victories last week and will be back on the floor Wednesday when the Bruins host Idaho State before welcoming Cal State Fullerton to Pauley Pavilion on Friday. Before Tuesday's practice, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters about a variety of topics including the health of point guard Dylan Andrews (left groin), no longer having marquee home-and-home nonconference games and improving the team through some lopsided wins.

Bruins forward/center William Kyle III and freshman guard Trent Perry also spoke with reporters as they continue to get settled in Westwood this season.