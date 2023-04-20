New UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who was hired in late February, is still adjusting to his surroundings and personnel on the Bruins’ defense.

He is the third different coordinator under head coach Chip Kelly in as many seasons, taking over the position after Bill McGovern was re-assigned to an off-field administrative role.

Past the midway point of spring camp, Lynn met with the local media as a group for the first time Thursday following the eighth of 15 spring practices.

Lynn, in his first collegiate job, discusses the transition from the NFL to college, the hiring process and decision to leave the Baltimore Ravens, his early impressions of the Bruins, and more.