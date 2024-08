The UCLA quarterback situation behind starter Ethan Garbers is still sorting itself out as the Bruins reach the midway point of fall camp.

Garbers and quarterbacks coach Ted White met with media Tuesday after the team's 10th practice to discuss the progress at the position and the evaluation moving forward.

For White, it's been a matter of finding repetitions for eight quarterbacks, including four who didn't arrive until the summer and most of which haven't appeared in a collegiate game.

Watch the full media sessions below: