UCLA running back Carson Steele, a transfer from Ball State, and position coach DeShaun Foster met with the media Tuesday after the 10th practice of spring camp.

Both discussed the depth of the position, with Foster offering his thoughts on the qualities Steele adds to the group.

Plus, Steele went into the transition to not just a new playbook, but also moving to Southern California from the state of Indiana. He also told the childhood story of receiving a pet alligator as a Christmas gift.