Published Oct 22, 2024
WATCH: RB Jalen Berger, TE Moliki Matavao look back on win at Rutgers
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
UCLA, which is idle this week, got back on the practice field Tuesday following this past weekend’s win at Rutgers.

After practice, running back Jalen Berger and tight end Moliki Matavao met with the media to discuss the offense’s breakout performance.

They addressed the involvement of the running backs in the passing game, quarterback Ethan Garbers career performance, and more.

Watch the full interviews below:

