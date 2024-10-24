WATCH: UCLA QB Ethan Garbers looks back on personal-best showing

in other news
UCLA had its last partially-open practice of the idle week Thursday and afterward quarterback Ethan Garbers addressed the media.
The fifth-year senior looked back on his five-touchdown performance last weekend at Rutgers and discussed the timing of the bye week as it relates to momentum versus rest and recovery past the midway point of the season.
Plus, Garbers went into how success is measured in practice with no game to prepare for, and more.
Watch the full interview below:
