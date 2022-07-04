REDONDO BEACH, California — Roderick Robinson II is UCLA's top commit at this point in the 2023 class. The San Diego-Lincoln running back moved up his commitment several months after taking an official visit to UCLA in May and quickly moved to make his decision.

It was a bit of a surprising move since Robinson had continued to pick up new offers up until the week he committed to the Bruins, including adding an offer from Georgia days before his announcement. However, he has connected well with UCLA running backs coach DeShaun Foster, and he feels like head coach Chip Kelly's offense is a perfect fit for his skill set.

Robinson was one of the top skill position performers at the Elite 11 event last week as the four-star prospect showcased his ability to catch passes both as a receiver and out of the backfield.

The Rivals250 recruit continues to improve after spending time injured as a junior. Now that he is feeling fully healthy, Robinson looks as impressive as ever with his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways.

He has put together a productive summer, and his time at the Elite 11 was just his latest standout performance of the offseason.

On the recruiting front, Robinson says schools have continued to pursue him, but he is locked in with his commitment to the Bruins. Robinson took some time to speak with Bruin Blitz about his offseason, his commitment, his future at UCLA and much more.

You can watch the full video interview below: