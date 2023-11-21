The Victory Bell is back in Westwood after UCLA defeated crosstown rival USC on Saturday, 38-20. TJ Harden, Hudson Habermehl Ethan Garbers were some of the standout performers on offense while Laiatu Latu once again shined for a Bruins defense that showcased its talent throughout the game with its ability to keep Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams under pressure and get him on the ground.

In these clips from Bruin Blitz contributing reporter Kelly Horyczun, relive Saturday's victory that ended with UCLA securing its seventh victory of the season.