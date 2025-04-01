WATCH: Transfer LB Isaiah Chisom, OT Garrett DiGiorgio talk spring camp

A new years means new faces and familiar returners.

After UCLA kicked off spring camp with the first of 15 practices, Oregon State transfer linebacker Isaiah Chisom and returning right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio addressed the media Tuesday morning.

Chisom looked back on the decision to head to Westwood after a standout freshman season and learn from new inside linebackers coach Scott White, who was elevated from his analyst role this offseason.

DiGiorgio, meanwhile, is working with new offensive line coach Andy Kwon and new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri. He noted his Day 1 observations from both assistants, as well as his new teammates along the line as he competes to retain a starting job for a third year.

Watch the press conferences below for all that, and more: