WATCH: UCLA coach Chip Kelly talks before Tuesday's camp practice

Tuesday marks the 15th practice of training camp for UCLA with the Bruins nearing the end of its preseason work and the beginning of preparations for the season opener against Bowling Green. With less than two weeks go to until that Sept. 3 matchup, Chip Kelly and his staff are continuing to get the team ready for live action, and Tuesday before practice he spoke with reporters about some of the final stages of the Bruins' preseason work.

Watch the full interview below: