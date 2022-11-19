St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) safeties Ty Lee and RJ Jones helped their team secure a spot in the CIF Div. I playoffs with a dominant win over Mission Viejo on Friday night. The win means SJB will be playing at the Rose Bowl for the championship, and it will be an opportunity for both Lee and Jones to play on their future home field.

Both players are currently committed to the Bruins and will be at the game Saturday when UCLA hosts crosstown rival USC. Bruin Blitz caught up with both players after the semifinal win to discuss the season up to this point, their future with UCLA and much more.