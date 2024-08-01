UCLA’s secondary underwent significant changes in the offseason.

Gone are cornerback John Humphrey and safety Kamari Ramsey, who both transferred to crosstown rival USC.

The Bruins, though, added plenty of experience in transfers Bryan Addison (Oregon), Ramon Henderson (Notre Dame) and K.J. Wallace — all of whom already went through a spring camp in Westwood.

There’s a collection of upperclassmen returning, too, including starting cornerback Jaylin Davies and safety Joshua Swift.

Both players met with the media after Thursday’s practice to discuss the collection of talent in the secondary, Swift’s new jersey number and its significance, and much more.

Watch the full media sessions below: