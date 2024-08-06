UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has a few more tools to play with in fall camp.

The summer arrival of a handful of transfer edge rushers, including Luke Schuermann (Johns Hopkins) and Drew Tuazama (South Carolina), and late arrival Cherif Seye (Florida A&M) gives the Bruins’ pass rush, in particular, more bodies at an area of need.

Malloe met with the media after Tuesday’s practice, the fifth of camp, to discuss the new additions, plus players who stand out physically compared to the spring, and more. Watch the full media session below: