UCLA defensive end Jacob Busic and linebacker Ale Kaho are both coming off injuries that ended their 2023 seasons prematurely.

Through one game, both players provided an update on where they are physically after Tuesday’s practice.

For Busic, it’s also been an adjustment to a new program after transferring from Navy in the winter.

Kaho, meanwhile, has adjusted how he takes care of a nagging foot injury that derailed each of the past two seasons.

Plus, find out what they had to say about Saturday’s contest against Indiana in the full media sessions below: