WATCH: UCLA defensive players share takeaways on Nebraska’s offense

The UCLA football defense will look to contain Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola and Co. this weekend in Lincoln.

After Tuesday’s practice, Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger and cornerback Kaylin Moore addressed the media to discuss what they’ve gleaned from film study on Raiola and the Cornhuskers’ playmakers.

Plus, find out more about Schwesinger’s rise from former walk-on to leading tackler in the Big Ten.

Watch the full interviews below: