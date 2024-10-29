WATCH: UCLA defensive players share takeaways on Nebraska’s offense

in other news
UCLA running backs find footing in passing game
A look at an offense that opened up this past weekend thanks to the production out of the backfield.
WATCH: RB Jalen Berger, TE Moliki Matavao look back on win at Rutgers
Plus, find out what they had to say about the running backs getting involved in the passing game, and more.
Midwest Spotlight: UCLA battling Kentucky for Rivals250 WR Dejerrian Miller
Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights the Bruins' receiver target from St. Louis.
PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s win at Rutgers
A closer look at where the Bruins shined over the weekend to snap a five-game losing streak.
Football recruiting round-up: UCLA targets break down recent offers
Bruin Blitz was in Inglewood to talk to three players who have taken recent game visits, plus two others talk interest.
The UCLA football defense will look to contain Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola and Co. this weekend in Lincoln.
After Tuesday’s practice, Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger and cornerback Kaylin Moore addressed the media to discuss what they’ve gleaned from film study on Raiola and the Cornhuskers’ playmakers.
Plus, find out more about Schwesinger’s rise from former walk-on to leading tackler in the Big Ten.
Watch the full interviews below:
