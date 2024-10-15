WATCH: UCLA DT Jay Toia looks back on defense’s progress

in other news
UCLA falls in last-minute heartbreaker to Minnesota
The Bruins were unable to capitalize off a strong start Saturday and remained winless in the Big Ten.
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, players talk after loss to Minnesota
Find out what they had to say Saturday night after the Bruins were unable to sustain a 10-point halftime lead.
UCLA hosting several local targets for Minnesota matchup
The Bruins will bring in a number of local underclassmen and committed recruits to the Rose Bowl this week.
Minnesota at UCLA: 5 things to watch as Bruins attempt to snap 4-game slide
The Bruins return to the Rose Bowl in search of their first home and Big Ten win on Saturday night.
UCLA preparing to face stingy Minnesota pass defense
The Bruins are preparing for an opportunistic Golden Gophers defense that ranks highly in a few key categories.
The UCLA defense has mostly been an area of strength as the offense continues to figure things out amid a 1-5 start to the season.
After Tuesday’s practice, defensive tackle Jay Toia reflected on the progress of a unit that has outperformed some of the questions about the defense heading into the season.
Plus, find out what Toia had to say about facing consistent double teams, and more. Watch the full media session below:
