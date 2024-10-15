Advertisement

UCLA falls in last-minute heartbreaker to Minnesota

The Bruins were unable to capitalize off a strong start Saturday and remained winless in the Big Ten.

 • Tracy McDannald
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, players talk after loss to Minnesota

Find out what they had to say Saturday night after the Bruins were unable to sustain a 10-point halftime lead.

 • Tracy McDannald
UCLA hosting several local targets for Minnesota matchup

The Bruins will bring in a number of local underclassmen and committed recruits to the Rose Bowl this week.

 • Staff
Minnesota at UCLA: 5 things to watch as Bruins attempt to snap 4-game slide

The Bruins return to the Rose Bowl in search of their first home and Big Ten win on Saturday night.

 • Tracy McDannald
UCLA preparing to face stingy Minnesota pass defense

The Bruins are preparing for an opportunistic Golden Gophers defense that ranks highly in a few key categories.

 • Tracy McDannald

Published Oct 15, 2024
WATCH: UCLA DT Jay Toia looks back on defense’s progress
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
The UCLA defense has mostly been an area of strength as the offense continues to figure things out amid a 1-5 start to the season.

After Tuesday’s practice, defensive tackle Jay Toia reflected on the progress of a unit that has outperformed some of the questions about the defense heading into the season.

Plus, find out what Toia had to say about facing consistent double teams, and more. Watch the full media session below:

