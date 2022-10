Oregon will bring the Pac-12's top offense into Autzen Stadium on Saturday when UCLA makes the trek up to Eugene for a top-10 matchup with the Ducks. Oregon's running game has led the way so far this season, but the Bruins are preparing for whatever comes their way Saturday. Edge rusher Carl Jones Jr. met with reporters after practice on Tuesday to discuss how the Bruins are preparing on defense to face Oregon and what he anticipates seeing from the Ducks this weekend.

Watch his full post-practice media session below: