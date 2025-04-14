WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster addresses media before third week of camp

UCLA continues to install its new offense heading into the third week of spring.

Before Monday morning’s practice, the seventh of camp, second-year head coach DeShaun Foster provided an update on the progress of the installation.

Plus, Foster touched on his new position coaches along the offensive line and in the backfield, Andy Kwon and A.J. Steward, and the transition for their respective groups.

Later this week, UCLA will also host a Friday Night Lights practice for a second consecutive year. Foster have a preview of what to expect.

Learn about all that, and more, in the full press conference video below: