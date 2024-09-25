It was back to business as usual for the UCLA football team, going back to a morning practice schedule for Wednesday’s preparations for this weekend’s contest against No. 8-ranked Oregon at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster looked ahead to a Ducks team that the program did not face in 2023, noting that the film didn’t look too different scheme-wise compared to the last time the teams met.

Plus, Foster shared his thoughts on Oregon quarterback Dillion Gabriel, who nearly transferred to UCLA and was once committed prior to the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Bruins defensive lineman Siale Taupaki maintained confidence despite the team’s struggles on getting third-down stops and the hit to the depth at defensive tackle in recent weeks.

Watch the full media sessions below: