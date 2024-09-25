PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster, DL Siale Taupaki look ahead to No. 8 Oregon

UCLA defensive lineman Siale Taupaki addresses the media after Wednesday’s football practice. (Tracy McDannald | Bruin Blitz)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

It was back to business as usual for the UCLA football team, going back to a morning practice schedule for Wednesday’s preparations for this weekend’s contest against No. 8-ranked Oregon at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster looked ahead to a Ducks team that the program did not face in 2023, noting that the film didn’t look too different scheme-wise compared to the last time the teams met.

Plus, Foster shared his thoughts on Oregon quarterback Dillion Gabriel, who nearly transferred to UCLA and was once committed prior to the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Bruins defensive lineman Siale Taupaki maintained confidence despite the team’s struggles on getting third-down stops and the hit to the depth at defensive tackle in recent weeks.

Watch the full media sessions below:

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0Zndkphc3o1a2U0P3NpPTFYdU8wbFRzbUN2YmM0SEo/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1I4WUpzdUktUTRrP3NpPTg3b0hZYmlGaW5PQWVvZHQ/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
