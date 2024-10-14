WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster reviews loss to Minnesota, key decisions

Prior to Monday’s football practice, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster looked back on some the biggest decisions he faced in this past weekend’s 21-17 home loss to Minnesota.

Among them were the decision to punt late in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-1 with a 17-14 lead and the Gophers out of timeouts.

Plus, he reiterated the need for better discipline after the Bruins were flagged for 10 penalties, the targeting call against receiver Kwazi Gilmer, and more.

