WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster reviews loss to Minnesota, key decisions

in other news
UCLA preparing to face stingy Minnesota pass defense
The Bruins are preparing for an opportunistic Golden Gophers defense that ranks highly in a few key categories.
Midwest Spotlight: Bruins in strong position for Detroit edge rusher
Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights UCLA four-star DE target Xavier Newsom as he predicts some commitments.
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
The NLI will become a thing of the pass after the Wednesday decision by the NCAA's DI Council.
WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster, safety Ramon Henderson preview Minnesota
Find out what they had to say about the Golden Gophers, and more, after Wednesday’s practice.
UCLA aims for continuity with reshuffled offensive line
A look at how one particular member of the group has embodied a fluid situation up front for the Bruins.
in other news
UCLA preparing to face stingy Minnesota pass defense
The Bruins are preparing for an opportunistic Golden Gophers defense that ranks highly in a few key categories.
Midwest Spotlight: Bruins in strong position for Detroit edge rusher
Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights UCLA four-star DE target Xavier Newsom as he predicts some commitments.
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
The NLI will become a thing of the pass after the Wednesday decision by the NCAA's DI Council.
Prior to Monday’s football practice, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster looked back on some the biggest decisions he faced in this past weekend’s 21-17 home loss to Minnesota.
Among them were the decision to punt late in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-1 with a 17-14 lead and the Gophers out of timeouts.
Plus, he reiterated the need for better discipline after the Bruins were flagged for 10 penalties, the targeting call against receiver Kwazi Gilmer, and more.
Watch the full media session below:
- DUAL
- S
- ILB
- RB
- OT
- TE
- PRO
- CB
- WDE
- TE