The Bruins cruised to a 100-64 win Wednesday night in their final tuneup before the regular season.

The Bruins added to their 2025 football recruiting class Wednesday afternoon.

The details on what drew the ire of Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster early in practice Wednesday morning.

The Bruins' head coach and starting center spoke Wednesday as the team prepares to head to Nebraska.

A trapping defensive drill showcased plenty Tuesday morning as the Bruins near the start of the season.

The Bruins cruised to a 100-64 win Wednesday night in their final tuneup before the regular season.

The Bruins added to their 2025 football recruiting class Wednesday afternoon.

The details on what drew the ire of Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster early in practice Wednesday morning.

Published Nov 5, 2024
WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster reviews win at Nebraska, previews Iowa
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

In an ideal world, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster would have a normal full week of practice before preparing to face Iowa and the nation’s second-leading rusher.

Instead, Foster and the Bruins have a short turnaround coming off last Saturday’s victory at Nebraska and turning their attention to Hawkeyes star running back Kaleb Johnson, the reigning Big Ten offensive player of the week.

On the season, Johnson has amassed 1,279 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns — trailing only Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty in both categories.

After Tuesday’s practice, Foster detailed what’s made Johnson particularly special for Iowa and what his 11th-ranked defense has to do to contain his production.

Plus, Foster looked back on the win over the Cornhuskers, including the continued improvement of quarterback Ethan Garbers and the offensive line’s protection, the three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against the defense, and more.

Watch the full interview below:

