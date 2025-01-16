WATCH: UCLA HC Mick Cronin addresses media before Thursday’s practice

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin pinpointed a number of areas in his men’s basketball team’s defense that have regressed over the past week prior to the start of Thursday morning’s practice.

The Bruins, who have lost four consecutive games, have shown an inability to defend without fouling while adjusting to the physicality of the Big Ten and struggled against the pick-and-roll, Cronin said.

Plus, find out what he had to say about the recent wildfires around the Los Angeles area that occurred mostly while the team was on the road, and more, in the full press conference below: