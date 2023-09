No. 22-ranked UCLA will head to No. 11 Utah for Saturday’s Pac-12 Conference opener.

Before Monday’s practice, Bruins head coach Chip Kelly offered his thoughts about the Utes’ own quarterback situation. Starter Cam Rising has yet to make his season debut after coming off an injury in last season’s Rose Bowl Game.

Plus, Kelly made his final assessment about last weekend’s win over North Carolina Central, and more.