WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster after Pro Day

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster met with the media Monday after Pro Day at the Wasserman Football Center.

Foster highlighted some of the times and measurements of the NFL hopefuls who participated and singled out linebacker Joseph Vaughn as one of the lesser-known standouts who impressed scouts.

Plus, Foster generally touched on the decision to make sweeping changes on his coaching staff, as well as his long history with new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri.

Watch the full interview below: