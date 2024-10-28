WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster looks ahead to Nebraska

in other news
Midwest Spotlight: UCLA battling Kentucky for Rivals250 WR Dejerrian Miller
Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights the Bruins' receiver target from St. Louis.
PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s win at Rutgers
A closer look at where the Bruins shined over the weekend to snap a five-game losing streak.
Football recruiting round-up: UCLA targets break down recent offers
Bruin Blitz was in Inglewood to talk to three players who have taken recent game visits, plus two others talk interest.
QB Ethan Garbers' career day gives UCLA first-ever Big Ten win, ends slide
The fifth-year senior threw for a career-high 383 yards and had five total touchdowns Saturday.
UCLA at Rutgers: 5 things to watch
The running game for both sides highlights this week’s game preview.
in other news
Midwest Spotlight: UCLA battling Kentucky for Rivals250 WR Dejerrian Miller
Rivals analyst Greg Smith highlights the Bruins' receiver target from St. Louis.
PFF grades: What the numbers say about UCLA’s win at Rutgers
A closer look at where the Bruins shined over the weekend to snap a five-game losing streak.
Football recruiting round-up: UCLA targets break down recent offers
Bruin Blitz was in Inglewood to talk to three players who have taken recent game visits, plus two others talk interest.
The UCLA football program’s trip to Nebraska this weekend will also be a chance for DeShaun Foster to coach against some familiar faces on the Cornhuskers’ coaching staff.
Before Monday morning’s practice, Foster met with the media to discuss his relationship with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Tony White.
Rhule was UCLA’s defensive line coach during Foster’s final year as a running back for the Bruins, while White was his former college teammate from 1998 to 2000.
Plus, find out what Foster had to say about his team’s performance on the road thus far, his impressions of Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, and more. Watch the full press conference below:
- DUAL
- S
- ILB
- RB
- OT
- TE
- DUAL
- CB
- WDE
- TE