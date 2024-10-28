Advertisement

Oct 28, 2024
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster looks ahead to Nebraska
Tracy McDannald
The UCLA football program’s trip to Nebraska this weekend will also be a chance for DeShaun Foster to coach against some familiar faces on the Cornhuskers’ coaching staff.

Before Monday morning’s practice, Foster met with the media to discuss his relationship with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Tony White.

Rhule was UCLA’s defensive line coach during Foster’s final year as a running back for the Bruins, while White was his former college teammate from 1998 to 2000.

Plus, find out what Foster had to say about his team’s performance on the road thus far, his impressions of Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, and more. Watch the full press conference below:

