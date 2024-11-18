Published Nov 18, 2024
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster looks ahead to rival USC
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster joked prior to Monday evening’s football practice that he was laser-focused on the upcoming weekend’s contest against rival USC to the extent that he was not interested in reviewing the Bruins’ most recent loss.

Foster detailed his personal connection to the crosstown rivalry, its impact on recruiting, a friendly wager with a friend and former Trojan, and more.

Plus, he reflected on the continued self-inflicted issues that again came up in last Friday’s loss at Washington and provided key injury updates.

Watch the full media session below:

