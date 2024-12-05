Reports: Indiana assistant Tino Sunseri expected to be UCLA’s next OC

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster is reportedly wasting no time in finding his next offensive coordinator.

More than an hour after the Bruins reportedly fired Eric Bieniemy after one season, The Athletic and then the Indianapolis Star both reported Thursday that Indiana co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri will accept the vacant position.

The Athletic reported that while the deal has not yet been finalized, Sunseri will finish out the season with the Hoosiers. Indiana is 11-1 and ranked ninth in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Indiana has enjoyed a surprise turnaround under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti thanks to an offense that ranks second nationally in scoring (43.3 points per game), 24th in total offense (438.8 yards), 30th in passing (265.2 yards) and 53rd in rushing (173.6 yards) among 133 FBS teams.

Conversely under Bieniemy, the Bruins ranked 47th in passing (242.2 yards), 117th in total offense (328.8 yards), 126th in scoring (18.4 points) and 130th in rushing (86.6 yards).

Sunseri started his career in 2016 as a quality control coach at Florida State for two years. He’s also had stints as a quality control coach at Tennessee (2018), a graduate assistant at Alabama (2019-20) and a quarterbacks coach at James Madison (2021-23).

Foster has a previous connection with Sunseri’s father, Sal, who was the Carolina Panthers’ defensive line coach from 2002 to 2008 when Foster was the team’s running back for all but one of those seasons.

UCLA has yet to make an official announcement on its coaching staff changes, which is also expected to include the addition of defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin.