Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster press conference at Big Ten Media Day

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster kicked off Day 2 of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster kicked off Day 2 of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Young)
Bruin Blitz
Staff

INDIANAPOLIS -- UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster led the round of Day 2 Big Ten Media Days press conferences Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Foster addressed the school’s move to the new conference, which officially goes into effect Aug. 2.

As for his team, Foster touched on the added depth at the running back position, the hiring of offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy, and more.

Ryan Young contributed to this report.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement