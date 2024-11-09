WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster recaps first win at Rose Bowl

UCLA has built momentum in recent weeks, and the Bruins were able to secure their third straight victory Friday night at the Rose Bowl with a 20-17 victory over Iowa. T.J. Harden led the way for the offense as he rushed for 125 in the win as the Bruins finished the game with 211 yards on the ground against the Hawkeyes.

Mateen Bhaghani connected on a 27-yard field goal with under five minutes to play that ultimately gave the Bruins their victory.

After the game, head coach DeShaun Foster spoke with reporters about his team's continuing hot streak and more.