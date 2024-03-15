Two days after finalizing his coaching staff, UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster met with the media after the program’s Pro Day in front of NFL scouts.

Foster discussed star edge rusher Laiatu Latu’s NFL draft prospects, as well as the whirlwind month that has included bringing in offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy, the energy around the program as it relates to recruiting, and more.

