Ahead of Saturday night's contest against crosstown rival USC, a few special visitors have stopped by Westwood to address the UCLA football team.

After Wednesday's practice, Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster touched on what former UCLA standouts Anthony Barr and Skip Hicks have told the players this week.

Plus, he shared an update on left tackle Niki Prongos, shared more of his personal connection to the rivalry, and more.

Watch the full interview below: