UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster met with reporters before Monday’s practice and tight end Moliki Matavao did so afterward to look ahead to Saturday’s home opener against Indiana.

The game will also mark the Bruins’ first Big Ten contest.

Foster told reporters that the status of starting offensive tackles Reuben Unije and Garrett DiGiorgio will be determined “by the end of the week,” plus he gave his first impression of the Hoosiers after watching film.

Coming off an open week without a game, Matavao told reporters that the offense looks to produce a better showing after managing just 16 points in an Aug. 31 win at Hawaii to open the season.

Watch UCLA Athletics’ full media sessions below: