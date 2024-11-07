WATCH: UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, players look ahead to New Mexico

The 22nd-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team will have a number of high-profile nonconference games at neutral sites this season.

The Bruins will get an early one just two games into the season Friday night against New Mexico. The game will be played at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nev.

Before Thursday morning’s practice, head coach Mick Cronin and guards Dylan Andrews and Sebastian Mack previewed the contest. Plus, they reviewed how the team, with six new transfers, looked in the season opener as they continue to build chemistry, and more.

Watch the full interviews below courtesy of UCLA Athletics: