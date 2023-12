UCLA head coach Mick Cronin was back at practice Tuesday after missing the past week, including the win over UC Riverside, while dealing with COVID-19.

In his absence, Cronin watched associate head coach Darren Savino run the team and offered his thoughts on the job.

Plus, Berke Buyuktuncel’s ankle injury during the game has sidelined him for practices this week and Cronin said he will miss Saturday’s game at Villanova, the team’s first true road environment of the season.

Watch the full media session below: