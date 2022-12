UCLA secured its first two Pac-12 wins last week and will now return the nonconference play to wrap up that portion of the schedule in the coming weeks. The Bruins have Denver on the schedule this Saturday but a road game against Maryland and a neutral-site tilt against Kentucky are on the horizon.

Head coach Mick Cronin took time to speak with reporters Wednesday about his team as it moves closer to the end of its non-league schedule.

Watch the full media session below: